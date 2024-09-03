Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Welltower Price Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. Welltower has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $121.70.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
