Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9,700.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 141,244 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 216,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Welltower by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42. Welltower has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $121.70.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

