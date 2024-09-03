West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Down 2%

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 101,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 40,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

West Japan Railway Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

