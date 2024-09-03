Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,349 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $118.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,919. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.