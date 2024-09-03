Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 263,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 2.2 %

TXT stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 37,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,192. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

