Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 240.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. 65,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,105. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

