Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. 2,772,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,519,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

