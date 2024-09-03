Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.40. 97,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,335. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.51.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

