Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $463,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 1,163,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

