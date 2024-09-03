Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

Snowflake stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. 405,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,546. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.84.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

