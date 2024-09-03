Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,816 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,196,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 25,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

