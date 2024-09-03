Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 67.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wipro by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 6,295.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

