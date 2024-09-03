Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

