Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $45.36 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $45,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBCP traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.92. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $136.40.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

About RBC Bearings

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

