Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Insider Richard Goyder Buys 10,000 Shares

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Goyder bought 10,000 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($18,367.35).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.