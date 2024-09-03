Worldcoin Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $578.76 million and approximately $85.74 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,210,962 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 406,440,641.69665253 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.50171893 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $100,451,678.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

