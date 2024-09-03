Worldcoin (WLD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.60 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $577.91 million and approximately $90.60 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,916,877 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 406,440,641.69665253 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.50171893 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $100,451,678.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

