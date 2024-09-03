Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Reaches $0.0789 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $827,230.43 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 860,754,117 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 859,614,170.7678996. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08111041 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $619,817.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.