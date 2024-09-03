Wrapped Pulse Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $290.14 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,838,909,568,912 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,838,983,288,343.564. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003262 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $3,216,349.35 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

