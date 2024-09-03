Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) versus Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Critical Analysis

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xinyi Solar and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyi Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 4 18 0 2.82

Profitability

Nextracker has a consensus price target of $58.45, indicating a potential upside of 43.73%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Xinyi Solar.

This table compares Xinyi Solar and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 14.87% -36.33% 14.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xinyi Solar and Nextracker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextracker $2.74 billion 2.15 $306.24 million $3.36 12.10

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Xinyi Solar.

Summary

Nextracker beats Xinyi Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers. It also develops, operates, and manages solar farms; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company engages in the provision of solar power systems; and trading of solar glass products. Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

