YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average is $255.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

