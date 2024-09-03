YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.