YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $368.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

View Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.