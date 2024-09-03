Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.42

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 41087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

