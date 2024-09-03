Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Sells A$592,000.00 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider John Batistich sold 250,000 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.61), for a total transaction of A$592,000.00 ($402,721.09).

ZIP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.33.

Get ZIP alerts:

About ZIP

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.