Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Sells A$592,000.00 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider John Batistich sold 250,000 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.61), for a total transaction of A$592,000.00 ($402,721.09).
ZIP Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.33.
About ZIP
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZIP
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.