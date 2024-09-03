Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Zoetis by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.