10094 (IRD.TO) (TSE:IRD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

10094 (IRD.TO) (TSE:IRD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$4.24. 10094 (IRD.TO) shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
10094 (IRD.TO) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25.
About 10094 (IRD.TO)
International Road Dynamics Inc (IRD) is a Canada-based company engaged in providing integrated systems and solutions for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry. The Company’s segment is engaged in design, hardware and software development, manufacturing and integration of products and systems for traffic flows.
