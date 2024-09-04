11,345 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey bought 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

