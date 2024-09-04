12,000 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax

Insider Activity at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.