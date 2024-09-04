1,512 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $207.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

