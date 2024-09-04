21,204 Shares in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.14% of Townsquare Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.10%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

