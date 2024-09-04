22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of XXII opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

