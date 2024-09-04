2,425 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.65 and a 200 day moving average of $206.66. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $261.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

