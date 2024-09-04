2,425 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.65 and a 200 day moving average of $206.66. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $261.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
