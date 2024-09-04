245,000 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

