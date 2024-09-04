24,897 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POR opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

