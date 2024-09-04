2,587 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.