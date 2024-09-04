27,136 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $217,000.

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

