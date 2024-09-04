2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $25.09

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $23.71. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 1,375,293 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

