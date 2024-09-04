375 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of GEV traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.83. 1,070,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $202.60.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

About GE Vernova



GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

