3,934 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 540,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,059.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $494,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

