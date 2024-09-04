3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Position Raised by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.17% of 3D Systems worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 233,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.66. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

