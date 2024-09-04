6,186 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 1,945,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,718,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

