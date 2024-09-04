78,983 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NU by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE NU opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

