9,958 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,208.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,390. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 2.6 %

MATX opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

