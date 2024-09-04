AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

