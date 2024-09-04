Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $698,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 132,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,304,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $343,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.