AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.84. 229,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.21. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

