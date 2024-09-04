AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.88. 227,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,634. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $351.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

