Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $482.31 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $445.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

