Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,043 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 0.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

