Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $341.88 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

